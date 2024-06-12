UPSRTC plans ‘major overhaul’: 5000 electric buses, new terminals

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is planning a major facelift, which includes the construction and renovation of 12 bus depots and the addition of 5,000 electric buses to the UPSRTC fleet, said a state government spokesperson. For Representation Only (HT File)

The plan involves the construction of new terminals and the makeover of old bus stands in cities including Agra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Bulandshahr, Garhmukteshwar, Mathura, Kanpur Central and Varanasi Cantt. All of this is part of a detailed action plan prepared under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“These projects aim to develop public facilities and convert these spaces into commercial areas, creating a revenue generation model. This will not only provide modern facilities for travelers but also help increase UPSRTC’s income,” read the statement.

Temporarily stalled due to the Lok Sabha elections, UPSRTC is back on track to acquire the 5,000 new electric buses, which will have panic button systems installed. The tender process for these new buses will restart on June 14, with the buses potentially joining the fleet within the next six months. The statement also shares that the goal is to increase the current fleet of 12,300 buses to 50,000 in the coming years.