 UPSRTC plans ‘major overhaul’: 5000 electric buses, new terminals - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSRTC plans ‘major overhaul’: 5000 electric buses, new terminals

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 12, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The plan involves the construction of new terminals and the makeover of old bus stands in cities including Agra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, etc.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is planning a major facelift, which includes the construction and renovation of 12 bus depots and the addition of 5,000 electric buses to the UPSRTC fleet, said a state government spokesperson.

For Representation Only (HT File)
For Representation Only (HT File)

The plan involves the construction of new terminals and the makeover of old bus stands in cities including Agra, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Bulandshahr, Garhmukteshwar, Mathura, Kanpur Central and Varanasi Cantt. All of this is part of a detailed action plan prepared under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“These projects aim to develop public facilities and convert these spaces into commercial areas, creating a revenue generation model. This will not only provide modern facilities for travelers but also help increase UPSRTC’s income,” read the statement.

Temporarily stalled due to the Lok Sabha elections, UPSRTC is back on track to acquire the 5,000 new electric buses, which will have panic button systems installed. The tender process for these new buses will restart on June 14, with the buses potentially joining the fleet within the next six months. The statement also shares that the goal is to increase the current fleet of 12,300 buses to 50,000 in the coming years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UPSRTC plans ‘major overhaul’: 5000 electric buses, new terminals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On