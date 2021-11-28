UPTET: Candidates express disappointment after paper leak

Hundreds of candidates who came to Lucknow to take the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) expressed disappointment over the question paper leak that led to cancellation of the exam.

The UPTET candidates asked who would compensate them for the time spent in preparing for the exam.

The candidates came not only from the adjoining districts but also from other states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana. Candidates claimed that the exam had even started at some centres and was called off thereafter. They said at Krishna Convent in Jankipuram the message for cancellation of the exam reached at 11 am. Some candidates claimed they had solved 70% of the question paper.

A number of UPTET candidates also said the question paper was relatively easy. Some of them had come from districts like Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Bahraich.

Women candidates held the examination conducting body guilty for not ensuring safety of the question paper.

“People with vested interests are involved in such practices. It causes inconvenience to the lakhs of candidates who are looking for jobs,” said Lily Gupta of Krishna Nagar. Shilu from Haryana said, “The government makes claims about a foolproof examination system. But the paper gets leaked each time, making a mockery of the exam.”

Aradhana Singh of Jankipuram said there were reports about elaborate safety measure being taken for smooth conduct of the exam but the incident has exposed such claims.

UPTET is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5. On the other hand, UPTET Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 6-8.

Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode as pen-and-paper based tests.