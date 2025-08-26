Uttar Pradesh: 5 IPS officers transferred, MK Bhasal becomes DG of home guards

LUCKNOW: MK Bhasal, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as Uttar Pradesh’s director general of home guards, a statement by Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters said on Tuesday, announcing the transfer of five senior IPS officers. UP Police headquarters. (File)

Bhasal is currently serving as director general at UP Power Corporation Limited in Lucknow.

Jay Narayan Singh of the 1994 batch, currently serving as additional director general (ADG) of police at Sitapur Police Training Centre, will replace Bashal as the ADG of UP Power Corporation Limited.

Prashant Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2000 batch, who is currently serving as the ADG (Administration) at police headquarters, will hold additional charge as ADG (Headquarters)

Upendra Kumar Agrawal, a 2005 batch IPS officer, who is currently the Inspector General (IG) of Police at Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Headquarters in Lucknow, will now serve as the IG for Intelligence at the UP Headquarters in Lucknow and Satendra Kumar, a 2010 batch (2010 batch), have also been transferred. Agrawal.

Satyendra Kumar, who is a deputy inspector general (DIG) awaiting posting at Police Headquarters in Lucknow, will now take over as the DIG for PAC in Agra Section.