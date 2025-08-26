Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Uttar Pradesh: 5 IPS officers transferred, MK Bhasal becomes DG of home guards

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 02:47 pm IST

Jay Narayan Singh of the 1994 batch, currently serving as additional director general (ADG) of police at Sitapur Police Training Centre, will replace Bashal as the ADG of UP Power Corporation Limited

LUCKNOW: MK Bhasal, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as Uttar Pradesh’s director general of home guards, a statement by Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters said on Tuesday, announcing the transfer of five senior IPS officers.

UP Police headquarters. (File)
UP Police headquarters. (File)

Bhasal is currently serving as director general at UP Power Corporation Limited in Lucknow.

Jay Narayan Singh of the 1994 batch, currently serving as additional director general (ADG) of police at Sitapur Police Training Centre, will replace Bashal as the ADG of UP Power Corporation Limited.

Prashant Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2000 batch, who is currently serving as the ADG (Administration) at police headquarters, will hold additional charge as ADG (Headquarters)

Upendra Kumar Agrawal, a 2005 batch IPS officer, who is currently the Inspector General (IG) of Police at Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Headquarters in Lucknow, will now serve as the IG for Intelligence at the UP Headquarters in Lucknow and Satendra Kumar, a 2010 batch (2010 batch), have also been transferred. Agrawal.

Satyendra Kumar, who is a deputy inspector general (DIG) awaiting posting at Police Headquarters in Lucknow, will now take over as the DIG for PAC in Agra Section.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: 5 IPS officers transferred, MK Bhasal becomes DG of home guards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On