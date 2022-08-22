Uttar Pradesh a dream destination for investment: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath virtually addresses 23rd Central Zonal Council meeting presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah in Bhopal
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh had become a dream destination for investment because of an improvement in law and order, a development-oriented atmosphere, attractive sectoral policies and world-class infrastructure.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council through video conference. Union home minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting in Bhopal. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.
Yogi Adityanath said the Central Zonal Council was an expression of cooperative federalism that was coming into reality from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Team India vision.
Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Union home minister for activating the regional councils.
Yogi Adityanath, according to a press release, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to make India an economic super power by making the country a five trillion-dollar economy. He also said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years to make its best contribution in achieving India’s objective of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy.
The size of Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and per capita income had doubled in the past five years. The state government was taking ahead all the central schemes in a time bound manner, he said.
He said UP’s one district one product (ODOP) programme was being lauded all over India. The state government was making all its procurement on the GeM portal, he said.
Yogi Adityanath said agriculture was the base of U.P’s economy and the state was moving towards achieving the objective of doubling the income of farmers by better coordination.
A sum of ₹3.5 lakh crore had been disbursed to farmers in the past five years through DBT (direct benefit transfer) under farmer welfare schemes, he added.
Yogi Adityanath also said Covid-19 management under the Prime Minister’s leadership had established that India could face and counter any calamity. He said Uttar Pradesh had been able to effectively contain Covid-19 and security cover of more than 36 crore Covid vaccine doses had been successfully provided in the state.
The chief minister said 18 of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts were situated on the borders of different states. He said lumpy disease was spreading among the animals now and there was a need to contain the disease.
The state government was adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and their properties worth ₹3000 crore had been confiscated, he added.
He also said 81 fast track courts were set up for expeditious disposal of serious cases of crime against women.
-
Pune activists demand discontinuation of mobile immersion tanks
While the Pune Municipal Corporation had introduced mobile immersion tanks during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival, civic activists are now demanding that these be discontinued, citing the spending of nearly Rs1.35 crore on them as 'unnecessary' and 'a complete waste of money'. It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens' homes.
-
No more free street parking for residents; BMC to start pilot in four wards
Mumbai The civic body will implement paid on-street parking in four administrative wards in the city, which will allow citizens to park their vehicles in designated areas under close circuit camera television surveillance. As a pilot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked 34 roads in D ward in South Mumbai, including August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg in Nepeansea Road and Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner in Peddar Road.
-
MTDC guided tours to popularise Ganesh festival among tourists & non-Maharashtrians
In a bid to draw more tourists during the Ganesh festival and make it popular amongst non-Maharashtrians and foreigners, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation plans to conduct guided tours in Pune and Mumbai this year. The MTDC plans to carry out separate tours for national-level tour operators, influencers and the media to familiarise them with the festival in both Pune and Mumbai. Only those from other states can participate in these tours.
-
Ludhiana | Acquaintances, aide gangrape married woman
Two acquaintances along with their aide allegedly gangraped a 23-year-old married woman after taking her to an isolated place in Gill village. Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested them late on Sunday night. The accused were trying to leave the city to escape police. The accused are residents of New Janta Nagar, Gurpal Nagar and Chimni road. Two of the accused, who were acquaintances turned up there on a scooter.
-
Param Bir Singh case: CBI files plea for keeping trial in abeyance
Mumbai The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an application before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court to keep in abeyance the trial in ₹15 crore extortion case registered against former his close associate and builder Sanjay Punamiya, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke and businessman Sunil Jain. A chargesheet is filed against Gopale, Korke, Jain and Punamiya by the Crime Investigation Department in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics