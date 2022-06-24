Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday.
Farmers, beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s award in the environment, empowered forces, women, specially-abled, low-income group, visually impaired, MGNREGA job cardholders, self-help groups, village level and city development workers, forest workers, tribal-forest, Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana beneficiaries, teachers and students will also be involved in the plantation drive, the statement added.
“A total of 35 crore saplings will be planted across the state by August 15 and a total of 175 crore saplings will be planted in the next five years. To mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, 75 saplings will be planted in each village on August 15,” said the press statement.
Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
According to the state of forest report 2021, 9.23% of the total geographical area of Uttar Pradesh has forest cover. In 2013 it was 8.82%. There has been an increase of 91 square kilometres in the total forest cover and tree cover during 2019. The government has now set a target of further enhancing this area to 15% by 2030.
Indigenous plants like Banyan, Peepal, Pakad, Neem, Bael, Amla, Mango, Jackfruit, and Drumstick will get preference during the plantation drive. The nodal agency for plantation is the forest department. But apart from the forest department, 26 other departments will participate in the grand campaign of the plantation.
The target of each department is already set. In this respect, the highest target of 12.60 crores and 12.32 crore is for the forest and rural development departments respectively. Apart from this, the target of the agriculture department and horticulture department is 2.35 crore and 1.55
crore saplings, respectively.
-
Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag. The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics