Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: RLD releases manifesto, promises one crore jobs

Going a step ahead of other political parties, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, making several populist promises to woo voters.

Named ‘Lok Sankalp Patra-2022’, the manifesto promises, among many other things, one crore jobs with 50% reservation to women and establishment of high court benches in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and western region.

Talking to the media after releasing the manifesto at a function here, RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary said the party had prepared its manifesto after obtaining direct feedback from people through various means.

He said the manifesto focused on farmers, youth, women and small traders. “We have chalked out a plan to give jobs to one crore youths in five years if our government comes to power in the state. We will also ensure 50% representation to women in police to have a check on increasing number of crimes against women,” he said.

Jayant said the party, if voted to power, would enhance the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi amount from ₹6,000 ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 for small farmers. “We have also resolved to fill all the vacant posts in police, education and health departments within six month,” the RLD chief said.

Asked how many tickets the RLD sought to give to women in the assembly polls after Congress’ promise for giving 40% tickets to women candidates, Jayant said his party would give tickets to candidates who had the potential to win, irrespective of their sex and age.

Asked when he would be joining Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ the latter had already embarked on, he said he would start sharing the dais once both the parties finalized their common minimum programme.

He said seat-sharing would be declared with the formal declaration of the alliance between the SP and the RLD. “We are in regular touch,” Jayant added.

Replying to another query, he said it was not a question of whether or not the RLD would benefit from the farmer’s agitation. What was important was that the government must find a solution to end the agitation that had been continuing for the past nine months. “We will welcome it if the government finds an amicable solution,” he said.

ANNNOUNCEMENTS IN RLD’s ‘LOK SANKALP PATRA’-2022