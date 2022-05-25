Uttar Pradesh budget: Yogi government 2.0 faces resource mobilisation challenges
The Yogi government 2.0 faces major challenges on the resource mobilisation and expenditure front as it presents its first annual budget for 2022-23 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly here on Thursday. The size of the state budget is likely to be over ₹6 lakh crore.
The state government had presented an annual budget of ₹5.50 lakh crore in 2021-2022. Its size went up to ₹5.66 lakh crore with the presentation of supplementary budgets. The interim budget for 2022-23 indicated a size of over ₹6 lakh crore
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who gave final touches to the annual budget on Wednesday, has asserted that the budget will be larger in size. He has already said it will focus on the development of infrastructure, youth and women, besides allocating funds for implementation of promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
As a large chunk of promises have been made in the Sankalp Patra and more funds would be needed to implement them along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcements, the state government will have to mobilise additional resources to fund the items of expenditure.
“How the state government will mobilise additional resources to fund various items of expenditure in the budget remains a challenge. U.P. though is striving hard to accelerate its rate of growth, the current domestic and international situation also poses a challenge,” said professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.
Although various efforts have been initiated to boost the state’s economy, the state government’s rising expenditure on the payment of salaries and pension and debt servicing remains a serious cause for concern. The state government, in its budget analysis presented along with the annual budget for 2021-22, had projected its GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) to grow to the size of ₹21,73,390 crore by March 31, 2022.
In its advance estimates, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the Uttar Pradesh government has indicated the GSDP for 2021-2022 may remain at about ₹19.10 lakh crore.
The state government proposes to boost the size of the GSDP to a trillion dollars in the next five years (2022-27).
While a final picture about the present size of the economy will be clear after the presentation of the annual budget on Thursday, the present GSDP may be about 250 billion dollars. The state government will have to take concrete steps to boost the GSDP to nearly four times to achieve the one trillion-dollar target in the next five years. The state government is in the process of appointing a consultant to be tasked to work out a roadmap to boost the size of Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP to a trillion dollars in next five years.
Uttar Pradesh: Suspense over RLD president Jayant Chaudhary’s Rajya Sabha foray continues
Suspense continues over whether Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary will file his nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections for one of the 11 Upper House seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, eminent lawyer and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed Sibal's nomination papers as an independent candidate supported by the SP. Hours later, former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali also filed his nominations as an SP candidate.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP mulls over names for Rajya Sabha polls amid speculation of contest
Hectic consultations and lobbying were underway in the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the announcement of candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls to fill up 11 vacancies from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP strategists are keeping an eye on if the main opposition Samajwadi Party would like to force a contest by fielding four candidates, while being sure of an outright win of only three of the SP nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Four killed in SUV-truck collision in Barabanki
Four men belonging to Lucknow were killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck container on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway near Barabanki late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday morning. Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak too expressed grief on the deaths of four persons in the road accident in Barabanki. Barabanki said the incident happened near Palhari crossing of Lucknow-Ayodhya highway under Safdarganj police station limits.
Khotachiwadi demolition: Experts ask state to incentivise heritage property owners
Experts and residents have time and again urged the government to incentivise maintenance of heritage properties, such as via rebate in property tax, water tax, or even aid in maintaining structural stability of such properties. These suggestions were part of an exhaustive report following the upgradation of the heritage list. Presently, no changes can be made to a Grade I heritage property. Cessed heritage buildings can approach MHADA for major repairs.
Arrested IAS officer in J’khand sent to judicial custody till June 8
A local court here on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8, officials said. Singhal, who was mines and industry secretary in Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district where she had served as deputy commissioner between February 2009 and 2010. She has been in ED custody since then.
