Private sector can take part in development of pilgrimage centres in UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a policy that envisages involvement of government and private sector organisations, public representatives, NGOs and MPLAD fund for the development of pilgrimage centres (ancient), world famous memorials and places that attract tourists for natural resources/handicrafts. The policy titled ‘Mukhyamantri Paryatan Vikas Sahbhagita Yojana would help in development of one tourist spot in every assembly constituency of the state. (Pic for representation)

The policy titled ‘Mukhyamantri Paryatan Vikas Sahbhagita Yojana would help in development of one tourist spot in every assembly constituency of the state, stated an official press release.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved amendment to the Excise Policy-2023-2024 and incentives of ₹117.67 crore to six industrial units set up under the provisions of the Infrastructure and Industrial Investment Policy-2012 and ₹34.39 crore in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017.

Under the policy, the state government would approve the development of ancient places of importance (Puranic), if any government organisation, private company under the CSR or management committees of religious/spiritual trusts etc agree to provide 50% funds for the development of any such place.

“We will sanction such projects on priority and the state government will provide the remaining 50% funds,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, (tourism).

The projects to be taken up under the policy include development of public facilities, landscaping of tourist places, paintings and murals, setting up of STPs, construction of parking places, boundary walls, providing lockers or making arrangements for lighting and underground wiring etc.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states for attracting domestic tourists and is on third spot for attracting international tourists. The cabinet approved a proposal to nominate Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority for carrying out tourism development work in Mathura. It also gave nod to a proposal for using higher specifications for setting up Nishadraj Guha Cultural Centre at Shrangverpur, Prayagraj, in memory of Nishadraj Guha who, as Kevat, helped Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman to cross the Ganga. This is part of the promise in the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra.

INCENTIVES TO INDUSTRIAL UNITS

Various incentives were approved to industrial units in accordance with the conditions laid down in the letter of comfort given to them. These included M/s Paswara Papers Limited, Meerut ( ₹12.55 crore), M/s Varun Beverages Limited, Sandila, Hardoi ( ₹8.53 crore), M/S Gallant Ispat Limited, Gorakhpur ( ₹15.97 crore), M/s Sparsh Industries Private Limited, Kanpur Dehat ( ₹3.66 crore), M/s RCCPL Private Limited, Rae Bareli ( ₹46.29 crore) and M/s Sri Cement Limited, Bulandshahr ₹24.29 crore. M/S JK Cements Limited, Aligarh will get incentives of ₹34.39 crore in accordance with the provisions of 2017 policy. The state cabinet approved a proposal for renewal of land lease in favour of M/s Heri Motors Limited. The lease granted for 30 years expired on January 28, 2022.

FIVE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

The cabinet gave a go-ahead to the proposal to release letters of intent to set up five private universities, including Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayana University, Ayodhya; Maharishi Mahesh Yogi International Agriculture University, Bilhaur, Kanpur Nagar; Sharda University, Agra; Future University, Bareilly and GS University, Hapur.