Uttar Pradesh capital has transformed in last five years: CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said criminals believed they will flee after committing a crime but this won’t happen as “Trinetra”—the CCTV cameras in UP cities—linking Smart City Mission with Safe City Mission will keep an eye on them and they will be caught immediately.

Flaying the previous government for neglecting development of the state capital, he said Lucknow suffered from filth, disorder and anarchy but the city completely transformed in the past five years.

While launching 212 development projects worth ₹1,883 crore during the ‘Prabuddha Jan Sammelan’ (meeting of intellectuals) in Lucknow, the CM said, “Five years back, the state capital used to bear the brunt of the neglect of the local governments. Despite the fact that Lucknow was the capital, when one saw dirt or witnessed chaos and anarchy, one had a different image of the place in one’s mind.”

After 2017, many of the Centre’s plans were implemented in U.P., including the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. A significant improvement in the systematic disposal of urban garbage was made as a result of providing 2.70 crore toilets to the poor in rural and urban areas, banning plastic, and reviving the Mati Kala Board, he added.

During the event, the CM also performed the grain initiation ceremony (Annaprashan) of some newborn babies and gave keys, cheques, certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

“Today, the state has become a model for Covid-19 and garbage management in the nation. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Aligarh and Agra are on the list of cities having the cleanest environment,” Yogi said.

As UP saw success within five years, Lucknow has also expanded fast, he said. The CM congratulated the residents of Lucknow for being declared ‘No.1 city’ in the national ranking of ‘Clean Air Survey’.

‘Smart city, smart youth visible in UP’

The CM said in today’s U.P., one could see both the ‘smart cities’ and ‘smart youth’. The concept of smart city was being realised, he added. During the Covid times, integrated traffic management system (ITMS) was adopted for management. Today, ITMS also handles traffic management.

“The Supreme Court stated that we should act to convert cities into safe cities. By connecting it with the smart city mission, all the municipal corporations, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, are also being provided security,” the CM said.

He said before 2017, there was no electricity in the cities. “Urban areas now have a ‘common building code’ that mandates that all localities and homes be of the same colour. Drainage and sewage systems will be properly organised and LED street lights will illuminate the city,” Yogi said. “Every home now has a tap, an electricity connection, a cooking gas connection, and public transportation (electric buses and metro service),” he added.

“Under the PM Swanidhi scheme, the double engine government has given the benefit of interest free loan to 9 lakh street vendors in Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh is MP from Lucknow, which is a blessing. During Atalji’s regime, Rajnathji oversaw the construction of Shaheed Path. Today’s outer Ring road, which includes Kisan Path, provides the best connectivity,” he said.

He also said Lucknow would soon get a world-class convention centre. “We tried to give Lucknow a new identity. Lucknow is both a historical and mythological city. Lucknow has had an unforgettable contribution in the freedom movement.”

Stating that Lucknow is now changing, the CM said that soon the BrahMos missiles will be manufactured in Lucknow. Civic polls will be announced soon, the CM said.