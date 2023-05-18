Develop integrated office complexes: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised the need for developing integrated divisional office complexes at divisional headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. He said the integrated divisional office complexes should be like government-run secretariats enhancing administrative efficiency and providing convenience to people. The UP CM was reviewing progress of integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur at a high-level meeting. (HT file)

Yogi was reviewing the progress of integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur at a high-level meeting. He provided necessary guidelines at the meeting. He said in the initial phase, the state government had decided to develop model integrated divisional office complexes in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

The CM asked the respective development authorities of Varanasi and Gorakhpur to take necessary action promptly and expedite the progress of these projects. Yogi said integrated offices at the divisional level should be equipped with modern facilities such as an auditorium, video conferencing room, parking, and promote paperless working.

Yogi said the people will no longer have to face the inconvenience of commuting to different offices for their respective tasks. Additionally, the integrated office premises will facilitate better coordination and collaboration among different offices, he said.

It was proposed that the construction of the integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be undertaken by the Varanasi Development Authority and Gorakhpur Development Authority respectively.

The cost of the project would be the responsibility of the respective development authorities. Once the integrated buildings become operational, the government offices that are relocated to these complexes should vacate their previous buildings allowing the authority to utilise the land and buildings accordingly. A proposal for the state government providing partial financial support for the project was also discussed at the meeting.