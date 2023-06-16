Will transform Sonbhadra into development hub “Sonanchal”: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government was working to transform Sonbhadra into a new development hub “Sonanchal”. He also said those who indulged in negative politics were creating obstacles to development. Yogi was addressing a gathering in Sonbhadra after gifting 217 development projects worth ₹414 crore to the district.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

He inaugurated roads worth ₹292 crore built in the district and laid foundation of the projects worth around ₹125 crore. The CM also flagged off a bike rally of BJP workers which will go to villages and apprise people of the works done and welfare schemes launched in the last nine year of the Modi government at the Centre.

He further said that health ATM would be installed at every public and community health centres in the district. He said these should be connected to the IMS-BHU. Underscoring the work done under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the CM said that his government was committed to providing potable water to every house.

Yogi said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, sustainable development of the country had been ensured by protection of environment, proper utilisation of renewable natural sources of energy.

He said the PM’s policies focused on bio-conservation and campaigns like “Mission Life” had given shape to the idea of sustainable growth. On the occasion, Yogi also issued instructions for aerial sprinkling of “Chironji” seeds in the forests of Sonbhadra.

The CM said the foundation stone of Krishi Vigyan Kendra was laid in Sonbhadra on Friday. The Kendra will give farmers technical information about the agricultural sector and help them increase their income, he added.

Yogi said that once Lord Ram came to this area and the people here honoured him with service. “Those who held power for decades kept Lord Ram under the tent, but in 2024 Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. All the ongoing schemes in Uttar Pradesh are the foundation stone of Ramrajya,” the CM said. He added that the government did not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or religion.

The CM said the people of the tribal society had always been exploited by those who did family and caste politics. State agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, minister of state for stamp registration and court fee Ravindra Jaiswal and social welfare minister Sanjeev Singh Gond welcomed the CM on the occasion.