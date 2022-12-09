Uttar Pradesh delegation holds road show in Frankfurt, reaches out to diaspora, German firms

An Uttar Pradesh delegation comprising industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, public works minister Jitin Prasada and senior officials held a road show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday to attract investment in the lead-up to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation’s road show is part of efforts to accomplish chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s objective of turning the state into a trillion-dollar economy in five years.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s eight delegations are reaching out to investors in 18 countries around the world and seven major cities in India.

The state delegation met Indian business leaders in Frankfurt and invited the Indian community to expand their business in Uttar Pradesh and participate in UP GIS-2023.

The delegation will contact German companies like Samson, Continental AG, Innoplexus AG, and Zack Technologies GmbH and will prepare investment intentions for Uttar Pradesh. It visited Samson AG Headquarters in Frankfurt and invited the CEO Andreas Widl to invest during UPGIS 23.

Samson AG intends to collaborate with the government in R and Green Hydrogen manufacturing. Andreas Heuser, head, chairman’s office, Europe Motherson Group, also welcomed the delegation in Bruchkobel.

Urging business leaders to choose Uttar Pradesh as their investment destination, the delegation members in Frankfurt discussed investment and skill development, besides exchange of skilled labour in sectors such as logistics, textile, healthcare and pharma, tourism, automotives and EV.

The state government’s outreach to the Indian diaspora ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 is evoking a good response, an official press release said.

Senior state government officials present on the occasion included additional chief secretary, sports, Navneet Sehgal, excise commissioner Senthil C Pandian and MSME secretary Pranjal Yadav.

The delegation reached Frankfurt on December 8 and met leaders of some eminent Indian business groups at a dinner hosted by India’s Consul General there.

Indian industrialists present on the occasion included Shantanu Mohan, senior vice president, Trail Blazer Tours India, Vijay Kapoor, managing director, Crystal and Somas, Chitra Agarwal, managing partner, CSA Healthcare, Gautam Mehta, business development manager, Skyways Logistics and Dr. Satish K Batra, president, Horizon Industries.

Dr Amit Telang, Consul General of India in Frankfurt, and members of the Consulate General in Frankfurt joined the delegation for dinner.

