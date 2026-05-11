Uttar Pradesh developing WhatsApp-based maternal care prog to reduce maternal mortality

To reduce maternal mortality, the state transformation commission (STC) is developing a WhatsApp-based pregnancy registration and maternal care programme that will enable easier tracking of pregnant women from the early stages of pregnancy. Under the programme, the family or pregnant woman will register pregnancy details on the app. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

The initiative is designed to address key maternal healthcare challenges, including timely check-ups, medical monitoring, and ensuring deliveries take place at healthcare facilities equipped to manage complications—all through a single registration completed by the unborn child’s family.

“When we talk about solving real-world challenges, we mean ensuring that all check-ups are completed and the delivery status is properly tracked. Much before the delivery, the woman and her family will be informed about where they need to go and which facility will handle the delivery. We aim to ensure that a maximum number of deliveries take place at medical colleges, as the state already has medical colleges in all major districts and more are being established,” said Manoj Singh, CEO of the SEC.

Under the programme, the family or pregnant woman will register pregnancy details on the app. Once registered, the app will help schedule check-ups, maintain medical records, and suggest the healthcare facility where the woman should go for delivery along with a tentative delivery date.

“The app, once fed with the required details, will generate dates for check-ups and also suggest a medical centre. Depending on the complications reflected in the reports, the app will further recommend the appropriate healthcare facility where the woman should be taken for delivery,” said Manoj Singh.

The state aims to reduce its maternal mortality rate (MMR) through the programme, which has been designed to help match the MMR levels of Tamil Nadu and Kerala — both below 40 per lakh live births. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh recorded an MMR of 141 per lakh live births, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) data for 2021–23, Singh said.

Of the total deliveries in the state, around 60% take place at community health centres (CHCs), 28% at district hospitals, and 12% at lower-level healthcare facilities. State health data suggests that haemorrhage alone accounts for nearly half of all maternal deaths.