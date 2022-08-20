Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles
Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission.
Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.
The GO has quoted the U.P. Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Act-1961 that provides for animal services, including medical ones. It also refers to the August 18, 2020 GO, which says that panchayats will spend necessary funds from the state finance commission to run and maintain cattle centres under their jurisdiction.
“Thus, purchase and operation of cattle catcher vehicles under the head related to the maintenance of cow shelters is permissible,” clarifies the GO.
Singh, in the GO, said that DMs could buy cattle catcher vehicles or hire the same as per the requirement in their district or they could even outsource the job to any other agency paying to it the cost per animal that was transported.
“Zila and kshetra panhayats may bear the expenses to be incurred on this work from the state commission funds or from their own resources,” he said.
According to a senior animal husbandry department official, catching stray cattle and then transporting them safely to the cattle protection centres was a challenge and arrangement of special vehicles for this purpose would help.
“More than three lakh stray cattle are still believed to be out and are to be protected and put in the catte centres,” he said.
Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat
After sending a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates seeking permission for leasing out the Golibar Maidan plot, the Pune Cantonment Board which is facing a fiscal crisis, has now readied another proposal for developing Dhobi Ghat plot on public-private partnership for a period of twenty years. Two more board properties are likely to be put up for lease soon, said officials.
BJP on his heels, CM Soren huddles with all ruling alliance MLAs
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is fighting off charges of corruption in and outside courts, on Saturday held a meeting of all ruling alliance legislators at his official residence in the state capital and discussed ways and means to address their grievances. Soren leads an alliance government of his party, Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand while BJP is the principal opposition in the state.
Tejashwi lays down a code of conduct for RJD ministers
Days after the Bihar cabinet expansion and a few controversies, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to his party RJD, in an apparent attempt at image makeover for his party. The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch their feet.
Congress urges Nitish to resolve row over new law minister
The Congress, a key constituent of the new ruling alliance in Bihar, has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to take necessary steps over the controversy that erupted over the recent appointment of RJD leader Kartik Kumar as the law minister in the Grand Alliance government. The Congress leader said he will visit Patna on August 24 and his party leaders will discuss the matter with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.
Honest Thane auto driver returns wallet with cash, documents to owner
A police constable posted at the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate had lost all hopes of getting his wallet back after he lost it early on Saturday morning. However, an honest auto rickshaw driver from Thane, Sunil Salunke, who found the wallet with ₹10,500 in cash, cards and important documents, returned it to the constable, Santosh Prabhakar Rodekar. On Saturday, Rodekar left home at around 10.30am to report for duty in Navi Mumbai.
