Uttar Pradesh government mulling over uniform civil code introduction: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling over introduction of the uniform civil code (UCC), deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday. Implementation of the UCC is a key BJP commitment.
Maurya’s statement came soon after Union home minister Amit Shah indicated in Bhopal that the uniform civil code, which will be implemented as a pilot project in Uttarakhand, will be rolled out across the country.
“All should demand and welcome the uniform civil code. The Uttar Pradesh government, too, is thinking in this direction. We favour it as it is necessary for the state as well as the people of the country,” Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted.
U.P BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava justified Maurya’s statement.
“There is nothing wrong in what the deputy CM has said. We have been vocal since the beginning about core issues and the uniform civil code implementation is part of it,” he said.
In the run-up to assembly polls in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BJP leaders had regularly talked about the uniform civil code.
“We will take a call on it at the right time,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said in the run-up to the 2022 UP polls.
He had said this when asked about Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s comment that if voted to power in the hill state, the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code. On coming to power, Dhami has set up a committee to consider its implementation. Maurya’s remarks suggested that U.P, too, favoured implementation of the code.
In response to Keshav Prasad Maurya’s remarks, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said the subject needs detailed discussions and debate within Parliament and the society.
“The challenge before us is how to maintain the diversity of cultures in the quest for uniformity of laws. For a project like this, stakeholders need to be consulted and national consensus built before initiating any hasty efforts. In a multi-religious and multi-cultural country like India, diverse traditions need protection. How to accommodate these is a moot question for any legislative exercise for uniformising laws,” he said.
-
For second time in a week, fire breaks out at Khar building
Mumbai For the second time this week, fire broke out in the seven-storey Notan Villa residential building in Khar (west) on Saturday. Earlier on April 21, a level-2 fire was reported from the fourth floor of the building and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rescued four people from the building's terrace by using snorkelling ladders, during a four-hour long operation.
-
Covid-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases for the second straight day
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Saturday registered 1,094 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data revealed. On Friday, the capital had recorded 1,042 cases and two deaths, this at a time when 99 per cent of all hospital beds reserved to treat covid patients were vacant. With Saturday's tally, the total number of positive cases has now risen to more than 18.73 lakh.
-
Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC challenging arrest by CBI
Mumbai: Former home minister Anil Deshmukh has moved the Bombay high court challenging the PMLA court's order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation to take him in custody and the special CBI court's orders granting his custody remand to the central agency in connection with the corruption case registered against him.
-
'My resignation...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz around leadership change
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation is permanently with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding there is no point in repeatedly asking if the state CM will change. On Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political developments in the state. Two years ago, Pilot had rebelled against CM Gehlot and camped in Haryana accompanied by MLAs who supported him.
-
Rana couple scraps ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ protest plan at Matoshree. Arrested
The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the two independent lawmakers calling off plans to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were later arrested by the Mumbai Police and will be produced before a city magistrate on Sunday.
