Uttar Pradesh government to hold e-auction for 144 industrial plots in 16 districts

The state government is set to hold a mega e-auction for the allotment of 144 industrial plots across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to this effect, aiming to give a major boost to the transformation of Uttar Pradesh into ‘Udyam Pradesh’. An official spokesman said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that land should be readily made available to entrepreneurs seeking to set up new ventures in the state. (HT FILE)

He also emphasised that the entire process must be carried out in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will oversee the large-scale e-auction, offering plots ranging from 300 square meters to 13,197 square meters. These plots are located in Mathura, Mainpuri, Shahjahanpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Banda, Baghpat, Unnao, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Varanasi, and Amethi.

A 5,097.10 square meter plot in Baghpat has been reserved for a mega project approved under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy (UPIIEPP-2022), facilitated through the Invest UP initiative. All plots have fixed reserve prices, and applications can be submitted until July 5. The eligible applicants will be shortlisted to participate in the mega e-auction scheduled for July 11.

The spokesman said that among the 144 plots available, Amethi offers the highest number, with a total of 33. The smallest plot, measuring 300 square meters, is located in IIDC Banthra and carries a reserve price of ₹16.47 lakh, suitable for setting up a leather goods manufacturing unit. The largest plot, spanning 13,197 square meters in Malwan, Kanpur, has a reserve price of ₹3.74 crore and is ideal for general industrial use.

The district-wise distribution of plots includes 14 in Mathura, 11 in Mainpuri, nine each in Shahjahanpur and Hamirpur, eight in Jalaun, four in Jhansi, 15 in Fatehpur, nine in Kanpur, three in Banda, seven in Unnao, eight in Saharanpur, four in Muzaffarnagar, seven in Hapur, and two in Varanasi. As per UPSIDA’s timeline, interested applicants must complete payment of the catalogue fee, processing fee, and EMD by July 4.

The final deadline for submitting the complete online application is July 5. After thorough scrutiny, eligible applicants will be invited to participate in the e-auction on July 11. The entire process, from registration to bidding, will be conducted online.

For further details, applicants can visit the official websites of UPSIDA or the Nivesh Mitra portal.