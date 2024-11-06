Uttar Pradesh government to set up 11 new private textile parks, first to come up in Shamli

The Yogi Adityanath government will set up 11 private textile parks across the state, with the first park being developed in Shamli district with an investment of ₹726 crore. Out of the 11 parks proposed by the state government, six will come up in Gorakhpur, Mau, Bhadohi, Aligarh, Baghpat, and Shamli. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

This initiative aims to reduce the need to buy raw material from other states or China.

Out of the 11 parks proposed by the state government, six will come up in Gorakhpur, Mau, Bhadohi, Aligarh, Baghpat, and Shamli.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary of Handloom and Textiles, stated that with the establishment of 11 private textile parks in the state will boost local production and reduce reliance on China for raw materials.

Additionally, a PM Mitra Park will be developed in Lucknow on 1,000 acres, he added.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Textile and Garmenting Policy-2022, the Government Approval Committee, led by Alok Kumar, has granted in-principle approval to Lonex Textile Park Private Limited to develop a park in Shamli.

The investor plans to develop the necessary infrastructure at a cost of about ₹126.61 crore.

The park is expected to be operational by December next year, with a total investment of ₹600 crore, creating both direct and indirect jobs for around 5,000 people.

The proposed textile park will be spread over 26.75 acres in Jhinjhana village, Kairana tehsil of the Shamli district, with a total of 17 production units, including weaving, dyeing, printing, and garmenting.

It will feature essential amenities such as an administrative building, a bank/ATM, a training and testing centre, a rest house, a canteen, and a first aid centre.

It will also implement a zero liquid discharge system and a combined effluent treatment plant (CETP), along with a boiler, water and steam distribution systems, power distribution systems, and a weighbridge.