Uttar Pradesh government to train 10 lakh youth in AI, digital tech to boost employment

The state government has decided to train 10 lakh youths in the fields of AI and digital technology to provide them with new employment opportunities. The government’s startup policy and its focus on AI have also given a boost to startups in Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, and Varanasi. The objective is to prepare youth in line with industry requirements and enable them to compete globally. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the state government, around 400 units of Software Technology Parks of India are currently active in the state to strengthen the technology-based startup ecosystem. In addition, the government has set a target to develop more than 100 startup incubators.

Through these incubators, youth are being provided with the necessary guidance and resources to transform their innovative and technological ideas into businesses. Through partnerships with global technology companies such as Microsoft and Google, young people are also being trained in modern digital skills and AI technology.

The electronics and mobile manufacturing sector in Uttar Pradesh is also expanding rapidly. With around a 65 percent share in the country’s mobile manufacturing, the state is emerging as a major manufacturing hub. This growth is also giving new momentum to the startup and MSME sectors.

Many small and medium industries are getting new opportunities in the supply chain related to mobile and electronics manufacturing, strengthening both employment and the local economy. To connect youth with future technologies, AI labs are being established in 49 ITI institutions across the state.

Through these laboratories, students will receive practical training in AI, data analytics and advanced digital technologies.

The growing investment in the IT and technology sector is also reflected in exports. Exports from the IT and ITES sector in the state are continuously increasing and currently exceed ₹44,000 crore.