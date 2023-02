Uttar Pradesh government transfers 15 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred as many as 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. According to the list shared by the DGP Office, out of the 15 transfers, most of the IPS officers were posted in the Commissionerate. Poonam Srivastava, IG/DIG at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy Moradabad has been made IG, PTS Meerut. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

ASP, Bareilly Chandrakant Meena has been transferred to Varanasi Commissionerate as additional commissioner of police, Poonam Srivastava, IG/DIG at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy Moradabad has been made IG, PTS Meerut. While Baburam, DIG, crime research department, Lucknow has been made DIG, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad.

Nityanand Rai SP, Intelligence Headquarters has been made SP (Legal Cell) at DGP headquarters.

Md Nejam Hasan, SP, Rules & Manual, Lucknow has been posted as SP, PTS Meerut, while SK Rai ASP, Rural Saharanpur has been made ACP/DCP, Agra Commissionerate. Abhishek Bharti ASP, Rural Ghazipur has been made ACP/DCP, Prayagraj Commissionerate.

Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, ADCP, Kanpur Commissionerate has been transferred as ACP/DCP, Kanpur Commissionerate, besides Shakti Mohan Awasthi, ASP, Azamgarh has been posted as ACP/DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate and Sagar Jain, ASP Moradabad, has been posted as ASP Rural Saharanpur.

Satyanarayan Prajapati, ADCP, Agra Commissionerate has been posted as ASP, Muzaffarnagar. Vivek Chandra Yadav ASP Meerut has been sent as ACP/DCP to Ghaziabad Commissionerate. Preeti Yadav, ASP Information Headquarters, Lucknow has been given a new posting as ACP/DCP, Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate. Saravanan T, ADCP, Prayagraj Commissionerate has been posted as ACP/DCP, Varanasi Commissionerate and Shashank Singh has been transferred as ADCP, Lucknow Commissionerate.