Uttar Pradesh govt claims consistent increase in revenue earnings

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue and minimising the impact of Covid-19 on its economy with its total revenue collections reaching 14,139
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue and minimising the impact of Covid-19 on its economy with its total revenue collections reaching 14,139.62 crore in May 2022, about 5865.86 crore more than the amount received in the same month in 2021-2022.

The state government had collected revenue of 8273.76 crore in May 2021. Its earnings are, however, 75.3% of the target of 18,779.50 set for 2022-2023.

“The Covid-19 impact is still being felt on the economy. But this impact has been minimised to a large extent,” said Suresh Khanna minister for finance and parliamentary affairs while giving a breakup of the state government’s revenue collections made in May 2022.

Khanna said the state government’s highest collections were made from GST/VAT with total receipts of 7659.60 crore, which is 75.8% of the target of 10,111.50 crore. This included receipts from VAT of 2702.30 crore, 93% of the target for the month of 2904.35 crore. The state government’s receipts from excise were 3414.00 crore, 70% of the target of 4824.05 crore and 1275.09 crore more than earnings of 2138.91 crore in the same month in 2021-2022.

He said the state government earned 2021.52 crore from stamps and registration. This was 1395.67 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 79.2% of the target of 2553.55 crore. Its receipts from transport were 793.41 crore, about 478.58 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 85.7% of the target of 925.40 crore. Under the non-tax revenue head, the state government earned revenue of 251.09 crore, 68.8% of the target and 114.87% more than the earnings made in the same month in 2021-2022.

It may be mentioned that the state government collected total revenue of 1,47,843.10 crore in 2021-2022 against 1,22,616.48 crore in 2020-2021. This was about 25,226.62 crore more than the earnings made in the previous year. It had claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections realising 1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The state government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained 12,854.10 crore against 11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.

“These figures indicate that the economy has recovered from the impact of Covid-19 to a large extent. The state government, however, still faces a tough challenge of mobilising adequate resources to fund the expenditure of the budget of 6.15 lakh crore size. This is the beginning of the financial year and the state government should be able to meet the target of revenue receipts in the coming months,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University. Khanna also gave details about the VAT being levied on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh to make his point that petrol and diesel were being sold at a lesser price than the prevailing rate in many other states.

    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

