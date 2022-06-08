Uttar Pradesh govt claims consistent increase in revenue earnings
Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue and minimising the impact of Covid-19 on its economy with its total revenue collections reaching ₹14,139.62 crore in May 2022, about ₹5865.86 crore more than the amount received in the same month in 2021-2022.
The state government had collected revenue of ₹8273.76 crore in May 2021. Its earnings are, however, 75.3% of the target of ₹18,779.50 set for 2022-2023.
“The Covid-19 impact is still being felt on the economy. But this impact has been minimised to a large extent,” said Suresh Khanna minister for finance and parliamentary affairs while giving a breakup of the state government’s revenue collections made in May 2022.
Khanna said the state government’s highest collections were made from GST/VAT with total receipts of ₹7659.60 crore, which is 75.8% of the target of ₹10,111.50 crore. This included receipts from VAT of ₹2702.30 crore, 93% of the target for the month of ₹2904.35 crore. The state government’s receipts from excise were ₹3414.00 crore, 70% of the target of ₹4824.05 crore and ₹1275.09 crore more than earnings of ₹2138.91 crore in the same month in 2021-2022.
He said the state government earned ₹2021.52 crore from stamps and registration. This was ₹1395.67 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 79.2% of the target of ₹2553.55 crore. Its receipts from transport were ₹793.41 crore, about ₹478.58 crore more than the earnings in the same month in 2021-2022 and 85.7% of the target of ₹925.40 crore. Under the non-tax revenue head, the state government earned revenue of ₹251.09 crore, 68.8% of the target and 114.87% more than the earnings made in the same month in 2021-2022.
It may be mentioned that the state government collected total revenue of ₹1,47,843.10 crore in 2021-2022 against ₹1,22,616.48 crore in 2020-2021. This was about ₹25,226.62 crore more than the earnings made in the previous year. It had claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections realising ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022 vis-à-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The state government’s total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.
“These figures indicate that the economy has recovered from the impact of Covid-19 to a large extent. The state government, however, still faces a tough challenge of mobilising adequate resources to fund the expenditure of the budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore size. This is the beginning of the financial year and the state government should be able to meet the target of revenue receipts in the coming months,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University. Khanna also gave details about the VAT being levied on petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh to make his point that petrol and diesel were being sold at a lesser price than the prevailing rate in many other states.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics