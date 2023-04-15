Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt revises data centre policy, to set up more parks

Govt revises data centre policy, to set up more parks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 15, 2023 12:01 AM IST

According to an order dated April 13, 2023, the state government would bear 50 per cent of the cost to build a data centre. A government-empowered committee will be authorised to take a decision on the issue.

Revising its data centre policy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up more centres of excellence with the help of educational institutions, industry associations or any other government/private institutions to give an impetus to research, entrepreneurship and start-up culture in the state.

The government proposes setting up at least eight ultra-modern private data centre parks against three earlier. (For representation)
The government proposes setting up at least eight ultra-modern private data centre parks against three earlier. (For representation)

According to an order dated April 13, 2023, the state government would bear 50 per cent of the cost to build a data centre. A government-empowered committee will be authorised to take a decision on the issue.

The state government has revised the target of attracting investments under the policy from 20,000 crore to 30,000 crore. It proposes setting up at least eight ultra-modern private data centre parks against three earlier. The policy also proposes to develop a data centre park up to a capacity of 900 MW against 250 MW provided in the previous policy. The data centre parks may be sub-leased to data centre units and special purpose vehicles without any charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cost entrepreneurship research target + 2 more
cost entrepreneurship research target + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out