Govt revises data centre policy, to set up more parks

Revising its data centre policy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up more centres of excellence with the help of educational institutions, industry associations or any other government/private institutions to give an impetus to research, entrepreneurship and start-up culture in the state. The government proposes setting up at least eight ultra-modern private data centre parks against three earlier. (For representation)

According to an order dated April 13, 2023, the state government would bear 50 per cent of the cost to build a data centre. A government-empowered committee will be authorised to take a decision on the issue.

The state government has revised the target of attracting investments under the policy from ₹20,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore. It proposes setting up at least eight ultra-modern private data centre parks against three earlier. The policy also proposes to develop a data centre park up to a capacity of ₹900 MW against 250 MW provided in the previous policy. The data centre parks may be sub-leased to data centre units and special purpose vehicles without any charges.