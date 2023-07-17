Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. govt to sponsor musical instruments for folk artistes

U.P. govt to sponsor musical instruments for folk artistes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 17, 2023 12:31 AM IST

As per the plan, the department will provide the grants to gram panchayats for musical kits that will include harmoniums, drums, cymbals, anklet bells, castanets and others

To promote and revive folk arts, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to issue financial grants for the purchase of musical instruments for rural artistes.

In the first phase, all district magistrates in the state will be required to select 50 panchayats in their respective districts, where cultural events are organised regularly, for the launch of the scheme, he said. (For representation)
Principal secretary for tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram said, “Cultural troupes active in various regions of the state will be provided musical instruments... To promote cultural activities at the village panchayat level and to revive the guru-shishya tradition a work plan has been prepared by the culture department to provide musical instruments to artistes.”

As per the plan, the department will provide the grants to gram panchayats for musical kits that will include harmoniums, drums, cymbals, anklet bells, castanets and others. “If the price of a musical kit is above 30,000, then the department will offer a grant of 15,000 to the panchayat concerned, and the remaining amount will be contributed by the panchayat,” he observed.

The 229 villages selected to promote rural tourism will also be a part of the scheme. “Village panchayats that promote bhajan- kirtan troupes, gurus-shishya tradition, street plays, and folk music and dance will be given priority in the scheme,” he added.

The grants amount will be transferred directly into the accounts of the gram panchayats. The panchayats will have to purchase the instruments within a month and maintain them as well, he said.

On the recommendation of district magistrates, the tourism department and the culture council, the best performing folk music troupe will be rewarded, he said.

