Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s finances.

Suresh Khanna was speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters here. He said the state’s GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state’s credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.

He also said the number of banking outlets has gone up to 1,33,938, including 19056 bank branches. The minister announced that 700 more bank branches and 700 new ATMs would be set up in the coming days.

Suresh Khanna said the size of the state budget has also gone up in the past five years. The size went up from the Yogi government’s first budget of ₹3.84 lakh crore in 2017-2018 to ₹5.66 lakh crore in 2021-2022. He said the state government proposed to disburse ₹21,000 crore loans in 100 days of the second Yogi Adityanath government. Special 15-day programmes would be held in various districts to disburse the loan amount, which is set to go up to ₹51,000 crore in six months and ₹2 lakh crore in the next one year, he added.

The state government has made all efforts to carry out better financial management in Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Khanna said.