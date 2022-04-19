Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s finances.
Suresh Khanna was speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters here. He said the state’s GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state’s credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.
He also said the number of banking outlets has gone up to 1,33,938, including 19056 bank branches. The minister announced that 700 more bank branches and 700 new ATMs would be set up in the coming days.
Suresh Khanna said the size of the state budget has also gone up in the past five years. The size went up from the Yogi government’s first budget of ₹3.84 lakh crore in 2017-2018 to ₹5.66 lakh crore in 2021-2022. He said the state government proposed to disburse ₹21,000 crore loans in 100 days of the second Yogi Adityanath government. Special 15-day programmes would be held in various districts to disburse the loan amount, which is set to go up to ₹51,000 crore in six months and ₹2 lakh crore in the next one year, he added.
The state government has made all efforts to carry out better financial management in Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Khanna said.
3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail
The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.
Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status
The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.
Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said.
Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
