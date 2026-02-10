Uttar Pradesh has transformed from bottleneck to breakthrough state: Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has “transformed into a breakthrough state from a bottleneck state” as she summed up nine years of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. Governor Anandiben Patel during her address to a joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the opening day of the budget session Monday. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana is also seen. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the budget session, Patel also said, “Based on financial policies and fiscal discipline, UP has become a revenue-surplus state.”

In her over 30-minute address delivered amid a continuous uproar by Opposition members, she also said, “Since March 2017, UP has achieved significant milestones in the areas of good governance, robust law and order, expansion of infrastructure, employment generation and public welfare, which have laid a strong foundation for the state’s future development journey.”

“The government is ahead in realising the vision of Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,” she added.

As soon as the governor began her address, the Opposition members, mostly from the Samajwadi Party, reached the well of the House and raised the slogans – “Governor, go back,” and “jhooth band karo” (stop this lie).” Some of them held placards with slogans against the BJP government.

The Opposition members kept shouting slogans during the entire duration of the governor’s address. The governor urged the protesting members to stop sloganeering and return to their seats.

“The state has achieved concrete accomplishments in the areas of good governance, strong law and order, economic empowerment, agricultural expansion, women’s empowerment, infrastructure development, and comprehensive public welfare,” she said.

The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an effective standard across the country, she added.

“The government’s zero-tolerance policy to strengthen law and order in the state has yielded concrete and decisive results. In action against organized crime, 35 mafia members and 94 co-conspirators have been convicted so far, two criminals have been sentenced to death, while 267 criminals have been killed in encounters and 977 accused have been detained under the NSA (National Security Act), and illegal assets worth more than ₹4,137 crore have been seized from mafia elements.”

The Anti-Corruption Organisation has conducted 999 successful trap operations, she added.

Eight new forensic science laboratories have been established since 2017, and six others are under construction, she mentioned.

During the same period, more than 2.19 lakh police recruitments have been made, 1.58 lakh personnel have been promoted, and the recruitment process for 83,122 posts is underway, she said.

The budget for strengthening the police force has been increased by approximately 150%, she said.

Enrolment in 41,424 Home Guard positions, the construction of six new district jails, including the Etawah Central Jail, and the premature release of 1,010 prisoners, are significant steps towards prison reforms, the governor said.

To make the justice system accessible and effective, integrated court complexes have been approved in 10 districts, the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University has been established in Prayagraj, 81 fast-track courts have been made permanent, 3.60 crore cases have been settled in Lok Adalats, and 2,609 legal literacy camps have been organised, which has given new strength to a swift, transparent, and people-sensitive justice system in the state, she said.

The governor said connectivity, transportation, and logistics have been given a new direction in Uttar Pradesh. She said 168 block headquarters in the state have been connected by double-lane roads, while the construction of 161 roads with a total length of 1,410 kilometers has been completed. The state government has set a target of strengthening 46,600 kilometres of roads by 2025-26, and so far, the renovation of approximately 28,000 kilometres of roads has been completed.

The governor highlighted the reforms in the energy sector, stating that currently, uninterrupted power supply is being ensured for 24 hours in urban headquarters, 21 hours in tehsil headquarters, and 19 hours in rural areas.

Under the ‘Intensive Distribution Scheme’, 59.83 lakh smart/electric meters have been installed so far, while 37.45 lakh old meters have been replaced, she said.