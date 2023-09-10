Uttar Pradesh: Headless body found floating in drain in Meerut

A headless and highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in a drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, officials said. (File photo)

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Efforts are on to identify the dead body. However, till now, no important clue has been found," said Superintendent of Police City Meerut Piyush Singh.

The body was found in a drain behind the Agriculture University of Daurala police station area of Meerut, they said.

The police immediately reached the spot after getting the information and deployed police teams to search for the missing head, an official said.

The police are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who threw the body in the drain, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON