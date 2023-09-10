News / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Headless body found floating in drain in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh: Headless body found floating in drain in Meerut

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 10, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Headless and decomposed body found floating in drain in Meerut, UP. Efforts to identify the body underway. Investigation ongoing.

A headless and highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in a drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, officials said.

(File photo)
(File photo)

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Efforts are on to identify the dead body. However, till now, no important clue has been found," said Superintendent of Police City Meerut Piyush Singh.

The body was found in a drain behind the Agriculture University of Daurala police station area of Meerut, they said.

The police immediately reached the spot after getting the information and deployed police teams to search for the missing head, an official said.

The police are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who threw the body in the drain, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out