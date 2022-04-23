Uttar Pradesh: In first month, Yogi government 2.0 sets agenda at brisk pace

About a month into his second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appears to have quickened the pace while setting an agenda for the timebound delivery of improved governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi, who was sworn in as chief minister on March 25, completes a month in office in his second innings on Sunday.

In this period, he has set the agenda for his government for first 100 days, six months, one year and the next five years in office.

He has asked various departments to work out action plans to achieve the targets accordingly.

In the last few days, the chief minister, along with his council of ministers, viewed presentations of the state government’s roadmap after setting sector-wise targets. Different departments have been divided in 10 sectors.

Chief secretary Durga Shanka Mishra had begun with a presentation of the state government’s road map for five years on April 5.

“Presentations of all the sectors have been made now. Timelines to achieve the 100-day, six-month and one-year targets have been worked out,” said an officer.

The chief minister has asked his team to bring about further improvement in different sectors to make Uttar Pradesh India’s number one state and economy. The Yogi government 2.0 is so far moving ahead to provide governance to all sections of the society without any controversy.

The Yogi government’s first decision in 2017 was to waive farm loans of up to ₹1 lakh of small and marginal farmers. The present regime has given an indication that it is working to provide free power to farmers. The Yogi government 2.0 is tough on enforcing law and order just as the first government, which set up anti-Romeo squads.

“The Yogi government has picked up momentum at a much faster pace. It appears the people are experiencing good results of the measures initiated during the Yogi government 1.0 that courted controversy on measures like anti-Romeo squad etc. Actions for use of bulldozer have been well accepted now. Moreover, the state government’s directives on the use of loudspeakers are for all and this gives a very good message for the society,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department, political science, Lucknow University.

The Yogi government 2.0 has issued 1018 government orders in the first month against nearly 1154 GOs issued in the first month of the first term in 2017.

