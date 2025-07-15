Uttar Pradesh launches statewide drive to identify, certify Divyangjans with learning disabilities

A campaign to identify, evaluate, and issue disability certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards to people with specific learning and intellectual disabilities across the state has been launched by the state commissioner for disabled persons, Uttar Pradesh, Professor Himanshu Shekhar Jha. Specific learning disabilities have been officially recognised under the ‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act)’ implemented in 2016. (SOURCED)

This initiative is especially for those Divyangjans who are affected by specific learning disabilities like dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and dyspraxia. The State Commissioner stated that the intellectual capacity of these individuals is normal or above normal, and they have been making continuous contributions to society. However, until now, no dedicated statewide campaign had been launched to secure the rights of these Divyangjans.

Jha stated that specific learning disabilities have been officially recognised under the ‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act)’ implemented in 2016. However, at the ground level, the benefits related to certification, identification, and access to schemes have remained limited. To address this gap, a statewide campaign has now been launched to ensure a streamlined process from identification to the distribution of disability certificates.

The state commissioner has sent a letter dated June 3, 2025, to the director general of health and medical services, Uttar Pradesh, and all district magistrates, urging them to review pending disability certificate cases and expedite the process. In the letter, referring to the notification issued on March 12, 2024, he also recommended including private doctors in the certification panels to address the shortage of specialist doctors in districts, and suggested seeking assistance from specialist doctors at medical colleges.

Additionally, he has recommended the reorganisation of medical boards, the appointment of experts based on specific disabilities, and an increase in the number of designated certificate issuance days to ensure the timely resolution of all pending cases.

The impact of this campaign has already started showing results in various districts of the state. Specialist doctors are now actively participating in block-level camps organised jointly by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities and the basic education department, he said, adding, this campaign will serve as a vital step toward achieving the goals of the National Education Policy and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.