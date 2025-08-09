Uttar Pradesh logs 103% surplus in August, monsoon to remain favourable till September

Uttar Pradesh received exceptionally heavy rainfall between August 1 and 7, recording about 103% above the normal levels. According to the data from the Lucknow Meteorological department, the state received 104.1 mm of rain against the usual 51.4 mm for this period—more than double its average weekly rainfall. Commuters move through a waterlogged road at George Town area after heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj, on Friday. (PTI)

East Uttar Pradesh recorded 98 mm of rain against normal 51.5 mm, a surplus of 90%, while West UP received 112.9 mm of rain against the normal 51.4 mm—an excess of 120%.

Meteorological officials said these figures are expected to hold, as conditions remain favourable for the monsoon, with the state likely to receive average or above-average rainfall by the end of September.

UP records 10% surplus rainfall since monsoon onset

From June 1 to August 8—the span from the monsoon’s onset to Friday (August 8)— Uttar Pradesh recorded 10% surplus rainfall. The state has so far received 457.2 mm of rain against the normal 416.4 mm. While East UP logged 427.6 mm against normal 443.7 mm, marking a slight 4% deficit, West UP drenched with 499.5 mm against the normal 378.3 mm, a 32% excess.

From Banda to Mahoba, UP dists log surplus

In the past 24 hours, the state capital received 22.5 mm of rain against the normal 4.4 mm—411% above average. Overall, this monsoon season (from June 1 till August 8-Friday), Lucknow recorded 381.1 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 370.1 mm, a modest excess of 3%. The state capital received 9 mm of rain on Friday.

Banda witnessed a remarkable 94% surplus rainfall this season, recording 816.2 mm of rain against the normal 419.8 mm, followed by Chitrakoot with 765.7 mm against the normal 432.2 mm, a 77% excess. Pratapgarh received 606 mm compared to the normal 414.9 mm, registering a 46% surplus. Flood-hit Varanasi (airport) recorded 45.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, worsening the situation, while the BHU Met station reported 11.6 mm. Prayagraj received 26.3 mm.

The forecast for Uttar Pradesh predicts rain and thundershowers at many places, with a warning of heavy rain at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at some spots.

Nearly level temps in Lucknow

The state capital saw nearly level temperatures on Friday, with a high of 29.2°C and a low of 27°C due to overcast skies and a morning rainstorm. For Saturday, the forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, and temperatures expected to hover around 32°C (max) and 25°C (min).