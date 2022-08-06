Uttar Pradesh logs 902 new Covid cases, 81 of them in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh reported 902 new Covid-19 cases, including 81 in Lucknow, on Saturday while the total number of tests done in the state so far crossed the 12-crore mark.
Among the new Covid cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 158, Ghaziabad 76, Meerut 80, Prayagraj 40 and Varanasi 44.
Forty-nine of the new Covid patients in Lucknow were male. The state capital has 617 active Covid cases but only seven of them had to be admitted to hospital while the remaining were in home isolation.
Indira Nagar reported 13 new cases, Alambagh 11, Aliganj 9, NK Road 8, Sarojininagar 5, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh one, according to the health department data.
“In the past 24 hours, U.P. tested 78,857 Covid samples. A total 12,00,55,460 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health) in a press statement.
Over 900 new Covid cases in a day were last reported in the second week of February.
In the past 24 hours, 634 patients recovered while over 20 lakh (20,78,790) patients have defeated the Covid-19 infection in the state till now.
The state has 4612 active Covid cases under treatment, including 871 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 617 in Lucknow, 363 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Meerut, 246 in Varanasi and 147 in Prayagraj, according to state health department data.
Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal says age, gender have nothing to do with achieving goals
Every human being, regardless of age, can achieve anything, said Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer the world's highest summit Mount Everest. She was delivering a motivational talk at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Bachendri Pal, 68, recently led a 10-member team of women aged above 50 on a five-month long expedition from the eastern to the western Himalayas. “Women should never consider themselves weak,” she said.
BPSC question paper leak: Charge sheet filed against nine
Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit (EoU) Saturday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Patna against nine persons, including a college principal, in connection with the leak of question paper of the state's civil services (preliminary) examination held by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 and cancelled within hours thereafter, EOU officials said. Far, 17 people, including a deputy superintendent of police, Ranjit Kumar Razak, have been arrested in the case.
Two dead after tree falls on motorcycle in Bhosari
Two people died after a tree fell on their motorcycle, said officials. The deceased, Saadhan Nathu Patil (36) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingle (37) were on their way to Nashik Phata from Bhosari when the incident took place in front of Bhosari police station on Saturday at around 6:30 pm Fire brigade department was rushed to the spot to clear road. Police and fire brigade department were deployed force to clear traffic at Bhosari.
5 die as LPG cylinder explodes on boat
Five people were killed and several others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded on a motor boat carrying sand and around 20 labourers in Sone River in Patna on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Rampur-Patila ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna. Four of those charred to death were identified as Ranjan Paswan (32), Dasrath Paswan (32, Kanhai Bind (40) and Om Prakash Rai (34).
Man assaulted over alleged social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, 4 held
A 24-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in Karjat town of Ahmednagar district over social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma, officials said on Saturday. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital. Manoj Patil, superintendent of police (Ahmednagar), said that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
