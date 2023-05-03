Irfan, Aditya grab top ranks in U.P. Sanskrit Board examinations

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad on Wednesday announced the results for Purv Madhyama (class 9 and 10), and Uttar Madhyama (class 11 and 12) examinations. (Pic for representation only)

At the intermediate level, Irfan, a student of Sri Sampurnanand Vidyalaya in Chandauli district topped the exam with 82.71% marks while Aditya Singh, a student of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati in Ballia is the top scorer at high school level with 92.5% marks.

A total of 21,313 students appeared in Purv Madhyama class 9 exam and out of these students 17,428 cleared the exam. Similarly, 15,874 students appeared in the Purv Madhyama class 10 exam and 14,332 passed the exam.

Likewise in Uttar Madhyama class 11, out of the total of 13,620 examinees, 11,579 cleared the exam. Similarly, 13,738 students appeared in Uttar Madhyama class 12 and 12,243 passed the exam.

Aditya Singh, a student of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati in Ballia is the top scorer at high school level with 92.5% marks, while the siblings Abhishek Pandey and Anshuman Pandey of Shri Shanti Niketan in Rudauli, Ayodhya grabbed the second and third rank with 91.92% and 91.71% marks respectively.

Similarly, at the intermediate level, Irfan of Sri Sampurnanand Vidyalaya in Chandauli gabbed the top rank with 82.71% marks, Shivdayal Gupta of Gangotri Devi Vidyalaya in Ballia stood second with 80.57% and Vikas Yadav of Sri Ram Tahal Vidyalaya in Pratapgarh stood third with 80.35% marks.

The students may check the results at (www.upmsp.com).

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad exam was held from February 23 till March 20. The evaluation work was carried out from March 28 and concluded on April 8.