Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Irfan, Aditya grab top ranks in U.P. Sanskrit Board examinations

Irfan, Aditya grab top ranks in U.P. Sanskrit Board examinations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2023 06:55 PM IST

These students from Chandauli and Ballia districts outshine others in intermediate and high school exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad on Wednesday announced the results for Purv Madhyama (class 9 and 10), and Uttar Madhyama (class 11 and 12) examinations.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

At the intermediate level, Irfan, a student of Sri Sampurnanand Vidyalaya in Chandauli district topped the exam with 82.71% marks while Aditya Singh, a student of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati in Ballia is the top scorer at high school level with 92.5% marks.

A total of 21,313 students appeared in Purv Madhyama class 9 exam and out of these students 17,428 cleared the exam. Similarly, 15,874 students appeared in the Purv Madhyama class 10 exam and 14,332 passed the exam.

Likewise in Uttar Madhyama class 11, out of the total of 13,620 examinees, 11,579 cleared the exam. Similarly, 13,738 students appeared in Uttar Madhyama class 12 and 12,243 passed the exam.

Aditya Singh, a student of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati in Ballia is the top scorer at high school level with 92.5% marks, while the siblings Abhishek Pandey and Anshuman Pandey of Shri Shanti Niketan in Rudauli, Ayodhya grabbed the second and third rank with 91.92% and 91.71% marks respectively.

Similarly, at the intermediate level, Irfan of Sri Sampurnanand Vidyalaya in Chandauli gabbed the top rank with 82.71% marks, Shivdayal Gupta of Gangotri Devi Vidyalaya in Ballia stood second with 80.57% and Vikas Yadav of Sri Ram Tahal Vidyalaya in Pratapgarh stood third with 80.35% marks.

The students may check the results at (www.upmsp.com).

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad exam was held from February 23 till March 20. The evaluation work was carried out from March 28 and concluded on April 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out