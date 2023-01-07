Uttar Pradesh: Man gets 5-year jail term for abducting minor

The court of additional district and sessions judge here on Saturday awarded five years’ jail term to a man for abducting a minor girl nine years ago. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused.

Vinay Singh, additional district and sessions judge, found Javed, a resident of Madiyaon in Lucknow, guilty of abducting a minor girl and abandoning her in Rajasthan. The court awarded five-year prison term to Javed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code which is related with kidnapping.

The incident had taken place in Madiyaon area on February 21, 2014. Abhishek Tewari, the brother of the victim, had lodged an FIR at the Madiyaon police station in connection with the incident on February 24, 2014.

Javed was arrested on March 8, 2014 and was released on bail on August 21, 2014. The investigating officer had filed the chargesheet in the court on March 12, 2014.

The court held Javed guilty on January 5 and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Saturday. Pronouncing the order, the court observed that abduction leaves a life-long scar not only on the victim’s mind but also on her parents.

The court further said in a county like India abduction also dents social life of the victim (who is a minor in this case). The court observed that the trauma of abduction will haunt the girl throughout her life. The girl’s family and the victim herself will always remain petrified that the incident (abduction) might affect the girl’s married life, observed the court.

