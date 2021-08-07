Uttar Pradesh may get its official state song soon

Uttar Pradesh may soon get its official “state song” to be sung or played during important functions and in schools, people aware of the matter said.

The Yogi Adityanath government that also started the practice of celebrating the state’s foundation day as UP Diwas three years ago on January 24, 2018 is working on various options for the lyrics before the most appropriate composition is adopted as the state song.

“The government has decided to designate one of the compositions as the state song very soon and the departments concerned are already working in this regard,” Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari confirmed when contacted.

Uttar Pradesh, unlike most other states including Uttarakhand that was carved out of it in November 2000, does not have an official state song of its own.

Earlier known as the United Provinces, Uttar Pradesh got its current name through a legislation on January 24, 1950, after two years of acrimonious debates and discussions over around 20 suggestions for the new name such as Aryavarta, Avadh, Bharat Khand, Brahmadesh, Hindustan, Ram Krishna Prant and Uttara Khand.

Not only is the state information department believed to be working on some lyrics, but the culture department is also gearing up to enlist public participation in composing songs, the best of which could be designated as the official state song by the government.

The state government, according to an official, is all set to organise an online competition for people to pen songs as part of ongoing curtain raiser activities under the Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav that PM Narendra Modi launched on March 12 this year and will culminate on August 15, 2023, after India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its Independence on August 15, 2022.

“After the week-long activities planned under the Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav between August 9 and 16 are over, we will launch a competition for people to compose a state song. We will shortlist the best entries out of which the government may pick the best lyric and designate the same as the official state song,” a culture department official said.

Some other states that have an official state song include Andhra Pradesh (Maa Telugu Thalliki-To Our Motherland Telugu), Bihar (Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar-the Garland of My India), Gujarat (Jai Jai Garavi Gujarat-Victory to Proud Gujarat) and Madhya Pradesh (Mera Madhya Pradesh-My Madhya Pradesh). Some other states have unofficial but traditional and popular state songs played out on different occasions.

“A state song instills a sense of pride in people about their state exactly as playing of the national anthem infuses a sense of patriotism in people and makes them proud of their country but it is surprising that Uttar Pradesh has not been able to have its official song yet,” the official observed.