Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation launches QR-based ticketing at Hazratganj station

In a major push toward digital transformation and enhanced passenger convenience, Lucknow Metro has introduced a QR-based ticketing system that allows passengers to book and use tickets seamlessly through digital platforms. The facility was officially inaugurated on Monday at Hazratganj Metro Station by Sushil Kumar, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The facility being inaugurated by Sushil Kumar, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) at Hazratganj Metro Station on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Under the new system, passengers can book QR tickets via the official mobile application—Lucknow Metro Official—available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Additionally, QR tickets can be purchased from Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and station ticket counters. While bookings made through the mobile app generate a digital QR code directly on the user’s smartphone, passengers can also opt for paper-based QR tickets issued at counters and QR-enabled TVMs.

Commuters can access metro services by scanning the QR code at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates marked with yellow strips. Metro authorities have made it mandatory for passengers to scan the QR code at the entry and exit points.

To ensure smooth implementation, QR-supported Ticket Vending Machines have been installed across all metro stations, with at least one QR-enabled TVM and one QR-compatible ticket counter at each station. These machines also support UPI payments for added convenience. Meanwhile, existing machines will continue to offer token-based ticketing services. To help passengers easily identify them, QR-enabled machines have been prominently labeled with special “QR Support” stickers.

Managing director Kumar described the initiative as a major milestone for Lucknow Metro, saying the QR-based system promotes “Smart Travel” by enabling passengers to book tickets anytime, anywhere for a faster and more convenient commute. He added that the move supports the Government of India’s Digital India vision by making public services accessible at the tap of a button.

He also announced that the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) will soon be launched in Lucknow under the “One Nation, One Card” initiative. Already operational in metro networks in Kanpur and Agra, the system will allow seamless travel across participating metro systems nationwide.