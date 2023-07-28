U.P. govt launches Khel Saathi App

Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for sports and youth welfare (independent charge), Girish Chandra Yadav launched the Khel Saathi App at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium, on Friday. Officials at the MoU-signing ceremony, in Lucknow, on Friday (HT Photo)

On this occasion, Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare, signed a strategic partnership and MoU related to e-sports with Ye Gang, chief operating officer, Sea Limited (Garina), Singapore’s famous game company.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that for the convenience of sportspersons in Uttar Pradesh, the Khel Saathi app has been launched. On this mobile app, athletes can take advantage of all the information and facilities related to sports activities while sitting at home. He said that the MoU signed for e-sports will pave the way for players to move forward.

Sehgal said that e-sports is starting in Uttar Pradesh from today. “After the inclusion of e-sports in the new sports policy, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country, in whose programme, youth across the state, are being encouraged for e-sports.”

He said that e-sports will prove to be a milestone in the state and would help generate additional employment. He said that a contract has been signed with the private sector to promote e-sports in the state. This company, along with the Hiranandani Group, will set up an e-sports centre in Greater Noida and organise e-sports. This year, a big tournament of e-sports will also be organised in the state.

“UP has a bright future ahead in e-sports and we are excited that this is the first time that a global brand like Garena has chosen Uttar Pradesh to host the tournament,” he said.

“We have recently successfully organised the most successful Khelo India University Games, Asian Youth Handball Championship, Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and ITF Men’s and now we are preparing ourselves to host Davis Cup and MotoGP in September.”

Earlier, Yadav also launched the integrated Yuva Sathi Portal at the Directorate of Youth Welfare to get the details and benefits of the schemes run by the state government for the youth.

