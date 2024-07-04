 Uttar Pradesh numero uno in solving cases related with women - Hindustan Times
Uttar Pradesh numero uno in solving cases related with women

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 05:06 AM IST

According to the state government, Siddharthnagar registered a total of 799 cases related to women until April 30 this year. Of these, the final report was submitted in 798 cases, achieving a remarkable disposal rate of 99.87 per cent and securing the top position statewide.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has outperformed all other states in the country, securing the first position in disposing of cases related to women.

For representation only (Sourced)

Recently, at a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the Women and Child Protection Organisation apprised him that the state has achieved a 98.70 per cent disposal rate for crimes against women. This achievement pertains to disposing of FIRs lodged under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act up to April 30 this year.

Hardoi district stood second with 1,784 registered cases, out of which final reports were submitted in 1,777 cases, resulting in a disposal rate of 99.61 per cent. Etawah district secured third position with 731 registered cases, of which final reports were submitted in 728 cases, registering a disposal rate of 99.59 per cent.

According to the state government, Uttar Pradesh stands out as the top-ranking state nationwide with a 77.60 per cent completion rate for investigations within two months of filing an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Additionally, the state ranks second in the country, with only 0.10 per cent of investigations pending after two months of filing FIRs.

The chief minister has directed officials of the home department to expedite pending investigations. He emphasised that projecting a positive image would directly boost investment, accelerating the state towards achieving the one trillion economy goal at the earliest.

The CM also directed officials to focus on districts that were underperforming in these areas, emphasising that this approach would not only reduce crimes against women but also increase public trust in the police. He added that cases lodged under the POCSO Act should be reviewed at the district level once a month.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh numero uno in solving cases related with women
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
