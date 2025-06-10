Uttar Pradesh OBC commission’s team to probe Kaushambi fake rape incident

The Uttar Pradesh state commission for backward classes will send a delegation to Kaushambi to probe a recent incident of a fake rape case involving an 8-year-old girl from Lohanda Dhana Saini village of that district. The committee will be led by the OBC commission’s vice chairman Surya Prakash Pal. (For Representation)

As per the police probe, no rape was committed there and a false FIR was lodged by the girl’s father. The commission took the decision at a meeting convened to discuss several issues on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, chairman of the commission Rajesh Varma raised the issue and sought suggestions from members. It was decided that a committee will be sent to investigate the incident.

The committee will be led by the OBC commission’s vice chairman Surya Prakash Pal and will include members Vinod Kumar, Baba Balak Das, Richa Rajput and Ashok Kumar. The team will depart for Kaushambi on June 13.

The case

The recent Kaushambi incident involving a girl from Lohanda Dhana Saini village appears to be related to a case of alleged rape. However, police probe revealed that no rape occurred.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 8 when a girl was slapped by a young man, who was a neighbour, after he was hit by a brick. The girl’s father, upset by this incident, filed a false rape case against the man.

The police registered a case and submitted a charge sheet against the accused on the same day. However, during the investigation, the special investigation team found inconsistencies in the statements of the girl and the eyewitness.

The boy, who was with the girl during the incident, said the man had slapped the girl after he was hit by a brick but there was no rape. Based on the investigation, the police removed the charges under the POCSO Act and rape sections from the case.

The accused’s father consumed poison and died after the incident, leading to widespread protests in the village. The locals even blocked the highway, demanding justice for the accused’s family.