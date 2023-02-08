Uttar Pradesh: Over 250 govt doctors under the scanner for not rejoining duty after sabbatical

The health department has prepared a list over 250 government doctors from across Uttar Pradesh, who took a sabbatical to complete a specialisation course, but did not rejoin duty afterwards.

Notices will be issued to these government doctors in Uttar Pradesh and they will face disciplinary action if they fail to explain or resume duty, people aware of the issue said.

The health department allows its doctors to pursue higher studies and they go for diploma or postgraduate degree courses at medical institutions after qualifying the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET). The process of selection of such doctors is done every year.

“The list of doctors who did not join back duty has names since 2016. There are many doctors who took permission from the department and went to join courses. They completed the course but did not return to join duty,” said a senior health official.

The doctors going for higher studies are required to report back to the place where they worked last. Based on their additional diploma/degree, they are then shifted to another place of working (hospital/health centre) where they can render services according to the new skill acquired.

Uttar Pradesh has over 19,000 sanctioned posts of government doctors and about 6000 posts are vacant. The department is focusing on screening all such doctors who are absent from duty for the past several months.