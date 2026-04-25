Uttar Pradesh Police expands women’s strength with 986 new constables

The passing-out parade of 986 women recruit constables at the Police Commissionerate Lucknow’s Recruit Training Centre (RTC) on April 26 (Sunday) will highlight the significant increase in women’s representation in the Uttar Pradesh Police in recent years. The state has also made it mandatory to reserve 20% of posts for women in police recruitment, a move aimed at strengthening gender representation across ranks (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the parade and take the salute at the Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar. The event, scheduled to begin around 8 am, will be telecast live across all districts, PAC battalions, and police training institutions.

The ceremony comes amid a significant expansion in women’s induction into the force. Officials noted that while only around 10,000 women were recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police between 1947 and 2017, the number has risen sharply to nearly 45,000 since 2017.

The state has also made it mandatory to reserve 20% of posts for women in police recruitment, a move aimed at strengthening gender representation across ranks. The 986 recruits are part of the Constable Civil Police Recruitment-2025 drive, under which 60,244 constables have been selected across the state.

During training, the women constables were equipped with skills aligned to modern policing requirements, including cyber crime prevention, social policing, CCTNS operations, forensic science, weapon handling, investigation, disaster response, traffic management and police communication systems. The curriculum also included constitutional values, human rights, gender sensitivity, discipline, and accountability.

Practical modules included guard duty, prisoner escort, lock-up management, drill procedures, uniform protocols and physical conditioning through yoga and sports. Officials said the large-scale induction of women, backed by structured training, aims to build a more inclusive, responsive and professionally equipped police force in Uttar Pradesh.