U.P. Police’s cybercrime dept to get its own HQ

The cybercrime department of Uttar Pradesh police will soon get its own administrative building where cybercrime cases and their proceedings will be monitored, officials said.

“Facilities for vehicle parking, state-of-the-art equipment related to cybercrime among others will be a part of the new building,” a press release by the media cell of the government read.

“The provision of advanced cyber forensic lab at headquarters level, basic cyber forensic lab at regional crime stations, along with the establishment of cybercrime stations in each district will be a part of the plan,” the statement read.

The decision was made by CM Yogi Adityanath during the recent review meeting of the cyber wing, the home department and the UP Police, where he also directed the department to prepare a blueprint to fill the vacant posts of the wing.

“The CM was informed by the officials that in 2020, 11,770 cases of cybercrime were registered, while in the year 2022, about 7,000 cases were registered. In the year 2023, till March only 1,500 cases had been registered. Taking cognizance under the zero-tolerance policy, he directed the department to prepare a blueprint of the resources needed to curb cyber-crime up to 100 percent, so that the action can be expedited,” the press note read.

“Three posts of additional superintendent of police, seven posts of deputy superintendent of police, 75 posts of inspector, 75 posts of sub-inspector, 23 posts of head constable, 128 posts of constable, 23 posts of constable driver, seven posts of followers and 32 posts of computer operators are vacant in the department,” the press note read.