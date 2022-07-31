Uttar Pradesh records 505 new Covid cases; CS tests positive
Uttar Pradesh reported 505 new Covid cases on Sunday while 452 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also tested positive for Covid.
“On having symptoms, I got my sample tested for Covid, and the result was positive. I have started taking medicine as advised by doctors. People who came in contact with me in the past 2-3 days should get their RT-PCT test done,” Mishra tweeted.
“The state tested 79,128 Covid samples in the past 24 hours, and till now, 11,96,19,434 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
“Till now, 20,75,953 people in the state have defeated Covid infection, and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishesk Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
There are 3101 active Covid cases under treatment in the state.
-
Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July.
-
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
-
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
