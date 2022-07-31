Uttar Pradesh records 505 new Covid cases; CS tests positive

Uttar Pradesh reported 505 new Covid cases on Sunday while 452 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also tested positive for Covid.

“On having symptoms, I got my sample tested for Covid, and the result was positive. I have started taking medicine as advised by doctors. People who came in contact with me in the past 2-3 days should get their RT-PCT test done,” Mishra tweeted.

“The state tested 79,128 Covid samples in the past 24 hours, and till now, 11,96,19,434 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“Till now, 20,75,953 people in the state have defeated Covid infection, and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishesk Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

There are 3101 active Covid cases under treatment in the state.