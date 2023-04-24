Uttar Pradesh logs 1,352 new Covid cases, two deaths in past 48 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,352 new Covid cases and two deaths while 1,402 patients recovered in the past 48 hours. The state has at present 4,624 active Covid cases. As per the state data from the health department, among the new cases 240 were reported in Lucknow while 329 Covid patients recovered during the said period. (HT FILE)

As per the state data from the health department, among the new cases 240 were reported in Lucknow while 329 Covid patients recovered during the said period. With this, the number of active Covid cases in Lucknow came down to 897 on Sunday as compared to 985 on Friday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar was the only district to have reported more than 100 new cases on Sunday. The district reported 106 new Covid cases and now has 721 active cases. Ghaziabad, which reported 67 new Covid cases, has 485 active cases.

Rampur and Lakhimpur Kheri districts reported one Covid death each on Saturday. Number of total deaths in the state among Covid patients has reached 23,672 since March 2020 when the pandemic began. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 21,39,542 Covid cases till now.

A total 141 new cases were reported on Saturday and 99 on Sunday in Lucknow. Among new cases, Alambagh reported 27, Aliganj 15, Indira Nagar 12, Sarojininagar 9 and Chinhat 6. “Majority of Covid patients are in home isolation,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, Lucknow.

Doctors said fall in fresh cases can be maintained by following Covid protocol. “Social distance when outside home and use of mask are two most significant things. Also, those having symptoms should isolate themselves and go for medical advice,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital.