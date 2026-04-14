Uttar Pradesh’s first heart transplant performed at SGPGIMS

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) carried out Uttar Pradesh’s first-ever heart transplant on Sunday. The procedure at the SGPGIMS involved collaboration between cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, transplant coordinators, and national organ-sharing networks. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

“The milestone surgery was made possible through a complex, multi-city organ-sharing effort. The donor, based in Delhi, contributed multiple organs, with the heart being airlifted to SGPGIMS for a critically ill patient suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy—a severe condition that weakens the heart muscle,” said Prof RK Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS, talking to Hindustan Times.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath described it as a “momentous step” in strengthening advanced medical care, while governor Anandiben Patel praised the teamwork and coordination behind the success. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted the state’s readiness to handle complex procedures, citing the swift organ transport as a key factor.

A coordinated air ambulance transfer followed by a specially created “green corridor” in Lucknow ensured the donor heart reached the recipient within the critical time window, minimising ischemic damage and maximising transplant success. Ischemic damage refers to damage to tissues or organs resulting from significantly reduced or blocked blood flow (ischemia), which deprives cells of necessary oxygen and nutrients.

Professor Dhiman said that this operation establishes the foundation for a full-fledged cardiac transplant programme in the state.

The procedure involved collaboration between cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, transplant coordinators, and national organ-sharing networks.

SGPGIMS is positioning itself as a future quaternary care hub, with plans to expand multi-organ transplant capabilities. The institute has already strengthened its renal and liver transplant programmes, and the addition of cardiac transplantation marks a significant leap toward integrated, high-end patient care.

Professor SK Agarwal, head of the department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, who performed the surgery, said that this development could reduce dependence on out-of-state centres for critical transplants, improving survival chances for patients across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

TEAM BEHIND THE TRANSPLANT

The success of the transplant was the result of a multidisciplinary effort.

At the core of the procedure was the CVTS team, led by senior surgeons, including Professor SK Agarwal, Professor Shantanu Pande, and Professor Milind Hote, supported by a group of surgeons and residents, who executed the complex transplant with precision.

The cardiology team, comprising Professor Aditya Kapoor, Professor Roopali Khanna and Professor Satyendra Tewari, played a critical role in patient selection, pre-operative stabilisation, and post-operative cardiac care.

The anaesthesia team was led by Professor Puneet Goyal and supported by a large group of specialists, who managed the highly sensitive intraoperative phase. Their role was crucial in maintaining haemodynamic stability (stable blood pressure and heart rate) during the transplant, one of the most challenging aspects of such procedures.

Perfusionists Raj Kumar Yadav and Sandeep Kumar ensured the flawless operation of the heart-lung machine. Their technical expertise allowed surgeons to operate on a still heart while maintaining circulation in the patient’s body.