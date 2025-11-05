Uttar Pradesh’s GST collections for Oct go up

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed an increase in its Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections following the Next Gen GST reforms with the state government getting a revenue of ₹6,799.27 crore in October 2025 (2025-2026) from the GST which is marginally up from the earnings of ₹6,830.96 crore made under the same head in the corresponding month in 2024-2025. Yes, we have earned more GST despite easing of the tax slabs, said UP finance minister Suresh Khanna. (For Representation)

An increase of ₹31.69 crore in the GST collections in the month assumes significance as it comes following the implementation of the Next Gen GST reforms that came into effect on September 22, 2025. The GST collections went down marginally in September 2025 and the state government had asserted that the earnings were nowhere a reflection on the reforms.

“Yes, we have earned more GST despite easing of the tax slabs following the Next Gen GST reforms. An increase in the GST collections is significant and we congratulate the taxpayers for doing so,” said Uttar Pradesh minister for finance Suresh Khanna here while sharing details of the state government’s revenue earnings.

Its total revenue collection (taxes and non-tax) in October 2025 also went up by ₹636.06 crore to ₹17,747.06 crore from ₹17,111.00 crore earned in the same month in 2024-2025. Its earnings from the state taxes (GST and VAT) were ₹9,232.78 crore in October 2025 this was about 66.4 percent of the target of ₹13,906.20 crore for the same month.

The state government’s collections from the excise in the same month went up to ₹4,508.31 crore, about 92 percent of the target. Its earnings from stamps and registration came down by ₹603.61 crore and remained 73.8% of the target while those from the transport went up by ₹343.86 crore about 101.3% of the target for the same period.

Meanwhile, the state government collected a tax revenue of ₹1,22,761.33 crore in the first eight months of 2025-2026 (April 1 to October 31, 2025) and this is about 74.4 percent of the target for the same period of ₹1,64,977 crore. The state government’s collections are, however, 41.6% of the annual target.

The state government collected a non-tax revenue of ₹7,639.55 crore in the first eight months of 2025-2026 and this is about 56.2% of the target for the period of ₹13,584.98 crore. Its non-tax revenue collections in the first eight months are, however, only 31.1% of the target.