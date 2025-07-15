Uttar Pradesh: Thousands throng Lucknow Shiva temples on first Sawan Monday

Thousands of devotees thronged various Shiva temples in Uttar Pradesh capital on the first Monday of Hindu holy Sawan month. The Mankameshwar temple on Gomti banks and the Buddheshwar temple on Para road drew maximum crowd while a big turnout was seen at a Mahadev temple in Sadar area. A long queue of devotees waiting for their turn outside a Lord Shiva temple in Lucknow on first Sawan Monday on July 14. (HT photo)

Dressed in hues of red, orange and yellow, the devotees visited the Shiva temples amid chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bum Bum Bhole. Even sultry weather conditions in the city could not dampen their spirit.

One Deepak Agarwal with his wife Rani visited one of the Shiv temples to offer prayers. The duo said ever since they got married, they made it a point to visit Shiva temple daily for the entire month Sawan month.

At the Mankameshwar temple, women bought bangles, vermilion and mangalsutra. One of the devotees said it is considered auspicious to buy bangles and vermilion during Sawan.

“Every time I visit the temple, I feel connected to the divine power,” said one of the devotees at the At Mahakal temple here which resembles the renowned Ujjain temple.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the convenience and safety of the devotees. According to a police official, continuous patrolling was carried out on all the routes used by the Shiva devotees.