Uttar Pradesh to cancel permits of 9000+ overage tourist vehicles

Aiming to curb emissions and enhance road safety, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Uttar Pradesh has, for the first time, decided to cancel permits of more than 9000 road unworthy tourist vehicles, including buses, taxis and cabs, across the state. The permit issuing authority has made it clear that once the maximum operating age is over, permits will neither be renewed nor extended. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The authority has also approved restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi in line with directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The new rules, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution in the NCR (National Capital Region), will come into force in phases from November 2025.

The twin decisions were taken at a meeting last month and STA has issued the minutes now, according to officials.

“As per the decision, permits of all the overage tourist vehicles will be cancelled, or not renewed, if such vehicles have completed 15 years of age from the date of first registration, while the age limit for such diesel-driven vehicles in NCR is 10 years ” STA secretary Saghir Ahmad Ansari confirmed.

“The restrictions on entry of older commercial vehicles in Delhi have also been approved,” he added.

Currently, there are around 1.20 lakh (120,000) All-India/All-UP tourist vehicles in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision covers both national-level tourist permits and state-level tourist permits issued for Uttar Pradesh. Permits of tourist vehicles, including contract carriage permits, that have completed their full validity based on the prescribed age of the vehicle, will be considered void.

The STA reviewed the matter and resolved that all such permits, including those in the NCR, will automatically lapse on completion of the maximum age limit. While NCR vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 years from the date of registration, other tourist vehicles crossing their validity will not be permitted to run.

The authority, in the minutes of the meeting, said that as of March 31, 2018, nearly 6,098 All-India Tourist Permits and 2,234 state permits were valid in Uttar Pradesh. Many of these have now crossed their prescribed age limit. In particular, tourist vehicles with seven years or more beyond their validity have not been renewed. These permits stand cancelled with immediate effect.

Officials clarified that this move is in line with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which fixes the maximum validity of permits. Under the law, permits cannot be renewed after expiry of the prescribed age limit. Transport officials further said the decision was necessary from a road safety and pollution control perspective, as overage vehicles pose risks to passengers as well as the environment.

As per another decision, from November 1, 2025, only BS-VI compliant CNG, LNG and electric vehicles (EVs) in categories of Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) will be allowed entry into Delhi. Older models running on diesel or other fuels will not be permitted.

From November 1, 2026, the restrictions will also apply to vehicles operating under All India Tourist Permit, contract carriage and institutional permits. These vehicles, too, will be required to meet BS-VI standards and run on CNG, LNG, EVs or BS-VI diesel to enter Delhi.

The order further states that all permits and renewals for commercial vehicles must carry a clear mention of these new norms so that operators are fully aware. Wide publicity campaigns will also be conducted to inform transporters and vehicle owners.

The authority has directed all regional transport offices to strictly enforce these orders and ensure that vehicles operating with expired permits are taken off the roads.