U.P. districts to get 100-bed critical care block, advanced lab: Mansukh Mandaviya

Each district in Uttar Pradesh will get a 100-bed critical care block (CCB) and advanced lab for diagnostic tests, said union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya after meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya at 5 Kalidas CM’s official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The minister while praising UP’s health facilities said centre has decided to replicate the Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) model of CM Arogya Swasthya Mela across the country.

“Every district in UP will get a 100-bed critical care block (CCB) and advanced lab will come up at district level hospitals in 75 districts. At 515 blocks public health units (PHUs) will come up,” said the union minister.

The schemes will come up under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

CCB will come up with a cost of Rs40 to ₹50 crore and have all equipment including ventilators. The lab will conduct 150 tests free of cost for patients.

“UP government has created a digital platform for vaccination which is very good. It has prepared a portal to get information about the utilisation of operation theatres in all hospitals, we will implement that too at the national level,” the union minister said.

“UP has 6.5 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and 3 crore people have been given cards. The remaining will also get it soon,” he said.

Health fair is organised every Sunday at primary health and wellness centre across the state. Two and a half to three lakh poor people get free treatment at these fairs. In UP, CM Arogya Swasthya Mela or health fair has facilitated treatment to over 12 crore people since its launch in April 2020.

“We will implement this model across the country,” said union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya after meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

He said that the UP government is the first among state governments to be using e-rupee in the health sector. “We will implement the e-Rupee scheme in the entire country so that beneficiaries directly get money.”

The minister also said though the Covid pandemic has ended in the country, there were still isolated cases and there was still a need to be cautious.

When asked about the possibility of absorbing scientists and technicians hired on contract during the Covid pandemic and later removed, the minister said, “If the government needs them, they will continue.”

Commenting upon shortage of doctors in government hospitals, Mandaviya said seats in medical colleges have been increased but it will take five years before those under training join the workforce.

The minister said that according to the National Health Policy, by the year 2025, 2.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product has to be spent on health services.

