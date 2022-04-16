Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for ₹10 lakh crore investment
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state.
Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector.
An official spokesman, quoting the CM, said the summit would provide wings to UP’s aspirations and all preparations for it should be done on a priority basis.
He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment. He further said the new industrial policy would be worked out soon and further improvement would be brought about in creating an investment-friendly atmosphere in the state.
He also asked for updating various other policies that include electric vehicle policy, warehousing logistics policy, defence and aerospace policies. He said there was scope for improvement in start-up policy, electronics manufacturing policy and data centre policy.
Yogi said the state got an investment of ₹4.68 lakh crore at the UP Investors’ Summit and proposals of ₹3 lakh crore have materialised. He said the third ground breaking ceremony would be organised in next 100 days to bring more in investment.
He said the defence corridor was a great gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttar Pradesh. He said 62 MoUs of ₹8,640 crore have been organised up to now and projects for manufacturing of Brahmos missiles have given new dimensions to the project. He said all work with regard to defence corridor should be completed expeditiously.
He said UP has emerged as the best destination for investment on national horizons in the past five years and rules should be simplified further, if needed, to ensure that Uttar Pradesh got the first rank in ‘ease of doing business’. He said UP has done well and rose from 14th to second rank in past five years. He said Team UP will now work to get first rank for Uttar Pradesh.
He said there was an unprecedented increase in UP’s exports in 2021-2022 and Team UP would work to take exports to ₹2 lakh crore level now.
He said the infotainment industry around the world was waiting for the proposed Film City in UP. He said process for allotment of land should be initiated for YEIDA’s medical device park. He said preparations should be made to launch garment and plastic park in Gorakhpur in the next two years. He said ground breaking ceremony for YEIDA’s toy park should be held in next 100 days.
Yogi said distribution of tablets/smartphones should continue without any discrimination. He said connectivity has improved in the state in past five years and Uttar Pradesh has got a new identity as expressway state. He said MoU with National Highways Authority of India should be signed at earliest for Ballia Link Expressway.
Yogi said mark sheets of secondary education students and 3.6 crore ration card holders should be made available on Digi locker.
He said work on providing internet connectivity to village panchayats should be expedited. He said target to complete the work by 2024 should be fixed. He said the credit deposit ratio should be taken to 5 lakh crore in next five years. He said this would create five lakh new jobs.
-
Three men burnt alive as car hits truck in Panipat
Three people were burnt alive after a car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, 30, and residents of Barana village in Panipat, 28, Sugam Tyagi, and Pankaj Kumar, 26, of Jalalpur village in Panipat. Police said the deceased were private lab technicians and were going shopping for a 'jagran' at Vikrant's residence.
-
Charuni writes to Amit Shah to fulfil pending demands of farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to withdraw cases registered against farmers during last year's agitation against the repealed three farm laws at various railways stations. Charuni said the government is yet to form a committee to decide on the minimum support price, revocation of cases against farmers in various states and other demands.
-
100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state. The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday. Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.
-
Narrow escape for Union minister; one dead, 4 injured as mast falls on stage
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage because of strong winds, during an event organized in Nagla Padma area here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. However, one person was killed and four others were injured in the mishap, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said. Agra's Sadar police station sources confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured.
-
Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party's working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia's (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal's growing bonhomie with the BJP. Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics