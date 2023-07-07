Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Solar fencing of fields: ‘Barrier to save crops from animals in U.P.’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 07, 2023 06:45 PM IST

The government of Uttar Pradesh plans to implement the Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana (Solar Fencing) to protect crops from animals without harming them. Farmers will be able to install solar fencing with a low-current flow and sirens, shocking animals but causing no harm. Small and marginal farmers will receive a 60% subsidy for this. The scheme will be implemented in Bundelkhand as a model after receiving cabinet approval. Additionally, the government will launch a campaign to free pastureland from illegal encroachments.

The government of Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to implement the Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana (Solar Fencing) as a measure to safeguard crops from stray and wild animals, a government spokesman said here on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The aim is to protect the standing crops in the field from animal attacks without harming the animals.

“Under this scheme, farmers will be able to install solar fencing around their fields, which will have a low-current flow of only 12 volts along with the sound of sirens. This will only shock animals, causing them no harm,” the spokesman explained.

The government will provide a subsidy of 60%, or 1.43 lakh per hectare, to small and marginal farmers for this purpose.

The agriculture department has prepared a draft of this scheme, which will soon be sent to the cabinet. After receiving approval there, it will be implemented in Bundelkhand as a model.

“It has been found that animals cause more damage to standing crops when they don’t have anything to eat nearby, and pastureland is essential for this purpose. To free pastureland from illegal encroachments, the department of animal husbandry and dairy development is launching a campaign from July 11 to August 25,” he said.

