Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPSRTC to add 250 e-buses to connect Lko with Uttar Pradesh’s religious places

UPSRTC to add 250 e-buses to connect Lko with Uttar Pradesh’s religious places

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 11, 2023 12:08 AM IST

According to officials, 250 buses will be added as part of the project in its first phase, followed by more in the future.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to start a fleet of electric buses (e-buses) to connect Lucknow with religious spots and cities of the state. According to officials, 250 buses will be added as part of the project in its first phase, followed by more in the future.

The state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through electric buses. (FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)
The state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through electric buses. (FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

The state transport corporation has requested 40 per cent of the grant to go ahead with the plan for 250 electric buses (UPSRTC) under the Fame India Scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India), on the instructions of state transport minister Dayashankar Singh. “This is also to ensure better health for passengers by providing them with environment-friendly, pollution-free buses,” he said.

Masoom Ali Sarwar, managing director of the UPSRTC said, “The state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through electric buses. The buses are environment friendly as well as economical.” He added that both the state government and the minister hope to increase the number of electric buses in the UPSRTC fleet, and this move is a step in that direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out