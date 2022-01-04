Uttar Pradesh: Yogi transfers 1000 each in bank accounts of 1.50 cr unorganised workers

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred ₹1,000 maintenance allowance in the bank accounts of 1.50 crore migrant and unorganised workers. In the first phase, a total amount of ₹1500 crore has been transferred while the remaining workers will get their allowance after necessary formalities are done, as per a press release issued by the state government.

Speaking at a programme organised to transfer the maintenance allowance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the bank accounts of 1.50 crore migrant labourers and construction workers, at Lok Bhawan here, Yogi said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was working for the welfare of migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh.

During the Covid pandemic, the state government gave allowances to these migrant workers employed in the organised and the unorganised sectors and it has given a new direction to the public welfare schemes, he said.

The CM said, “3.81 crore migrant workers have been linked to this scheme. Out of which, the accounts of 1.50 crore workers have been checked and the money is being deposited in their accounts in the first phase. Within the next four months, the maintenance allowance will be transferred in the accounts of the remaining workers. The government has also decided to include sanitation workers in the scheme under the ‘Life and livelihood policy’ in view of the Covid pandemic.”

UP chief minister said that before 2017, the workers were victims of exploitation. “They did not get the benefit of government schemes. During the rainy days, they had to go hungry as there was no cooking gas. If a labourer fell sick, the family was in crisis, there was no facility for treatment. The Modi government mantra of ‘sabka ka saath, sabka vikas’, has paved way for health insurance, housing, electricity, and toilets for each poor family,” he said.

The BJP government is setting up Atal residential schools in all commissionerates of the state to provide state-of-the-art education to the children of labourers who are migrating from one district to another.

“Along with the skill development of carpenters, cobblers, confectioners and masons, the state government is also providing them honorarium and loans. Uttar Pradesh was the first state, during the pandemic, that provided the social security of ₹2 lakh and medical insurance of ₹5 lakh to every worker in association with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.” he said.

During the Covid-19 induced first lockdown, over 40 lakh workers were forced to return to their home in Uttar Pradesh as other states failed to make arrangements for their stay. The BJP government in UP immediately started working on the plan to provide livelihood to the migrants, they are now also working in the industries and many set up new businesses in UP, he said.

Under the SP, BSP and Congress governments there was no system of education for the children of the workers. Neither mid-day meal nor clean drinking water was available. “When our government came to power, we provided separate toilets for boys and girls, along with sweaters, socks, shoes, and books to study,” chief minister said.

“Under the SP government the money released for the poor was being used by the SP leaders. The middlemen embezzled the fund meant for the marriage grant to the girls coming from weaker sections of the society.

The BJP government stopped the loot by launching ‘Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana’ scheme. The incentive for each married couple has also been increased from ₹20,000 to 51,000.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON